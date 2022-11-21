Crews respond to house near in southeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department responded to a large house fire Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out at the home in the 9500 block of E. Stafford Court, near Pawnee and Webb, around 3 p.m.

The fire department said the residents had moved most of their belongings out of the home, and no one was there when it caught fire.

The fire destroyed the home. There’s no word on what caused the fire, but it is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com