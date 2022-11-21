Disney announces ex-CEO Bob Iger to return for 2 years

Bob Iger steered Disney through its absorption of Lucasfilm, Pixar, Marvel and Fox’s...
Bob Iger steered Disney through its absorption of Lucasfilm, Pixar, Marvel and Fox’s entertainment businesses and the launch of Disney Plus before stepping down in 2020.(Source: MasterClass/YouTube)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) - The Walt Disney Company announced late Sunday that former CEO Bob Iger would return to head the company for two years in a move that surprised the entertainment industry.

Disney said Bob Chapek, who succeeded Iger in 2020, had stepped down from the position.

“The Board has concluded that as Disney embarks on an increasingly complex period of industry transformation, Bob Iger is uniquely situated to lead the Company through this pivotal period,” board Chair Susan Arnold said in a statement from Disney.

Arnold thanked Chapek for his service, including his time during “the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic.”

Iger steered Disney through its absorption of Lucasfilm, Pixar, Marvel and Fox’s entertainment businesses and the launch of Disney Plus.

Earlier this month, Disney posted lower than expected results for its fiscal fourth quarter.

Iger led Disney for 15 years before stepping down in 2020.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sedgwick County Zoo shared a photo of its newborn chimpanzee, Kucheza.
Baby chimp’s birth ‘a miracle,’ Sedgwick County Zoo says
Southwestern College is planning to cut eight academic majors.
Southwestern College to cut 8 academic majors
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has arrested two people on multiple child abuse charges,...
WPD: 2 arrested for child abuse
Storytime Village normally gives out books, but Saturday, they gave away tablets donated by...
Shaq gifts tablets for Wichita kids
Roger Moon
Winfield community mourns death of beloved husband, father and professor

Latest News

Neighbors in the NW Wichita neighborhood are already getting their Christmas lights prepped.
Wichita’s Candy Cane Lane open to visitors Thanksgiving Day
Neighbors in the NW Wichita neighborhood are already getting their Christmas lights prepped.
Eyewitness News at 9 (recurring Sun) - Candy Cane Lane Christmas lights
Police held a news conference to provide an update in the investigation of the deaths of four...
Idaho police investigating stabbing deaths ask for patience
Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons