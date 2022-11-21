Floor furnace blamed for overnight house fire in N. Wichita

The Wichita Fire Department responds to a fire on North Saint Francis early on the morning of...
The Wichita Fire Department responds to a fire on North Saint Francis early on the morning of Nov. 21, 2022.(Wichita Fire Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department (WFD) identified floor furnace as the source of an overnight house fire in north Wichita that extensively damaged a home. One person in the home when the fire started made it out safely before crews arrived, the department said.

The WFD said about 1 a.m. Monday, crews responded to the report of smoke inside a home in the 1700 block of North Saint Francis. Crews arrived to find smoke emitting throughout the home “and began an aggressive, interior attack of the fire,” the WFD said.

The fire department issued a safety reminder about floor furnaces.

“As As a reminder, these furnaces are found throughout our city and can ignite a fire as a result of negligent maintenance or combustibles being left atop the furnace grate in the floor,” the WFD said. “It is a good reminder to maintain all heating appliances prior to falling temperatures, and the area around these floor furnace grates to prevent fires during the winter months.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

12 News
WPD: 6-year-old taken with stolen vehicle found safe in Oklahoma
Southwestern College is planning to cut eight academic majors.
Southwestern College to cut 8 academic majors
Storytime Village normally gives out books, but Saturday, they gave away tablets donated by...
Shaq gifts tablets for Wichita kids
Empowered Senior is offering up services to help senior residents and their families who have...
Wichita non-profit seeks to ease the transition as KMH prepares to close
The Sedgwick County Zoo shared a photo of its newborn chimpanzee, Kucheza.
Baby chimp’s birth ‘a miracle,’ Sedgwick County Zoo says

Latest News

Wichita Police Department badge
Former WPD Chief Gordon Ramsay announces intent to sue City of Wichita
Garden City Police Department
1 man flown to Wichita hospital, another arrested after Garden City shooting
Neighbors in the NW Wichita neighborhood are already getting their Christmas lights prepped.
Wichita’s Candy Cane Lane open to visitors Thanksgiving Day
Neighbors in the NW Wichita neighborhood are already getting their Christmas lights prepped.
Eyewitness News at 9 (recurring Sun) - Candy Cane Lane Christmas lights