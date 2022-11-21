Floor furnace blamed for overnight house fire in N. Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department (WFD) identified floor furnace as the source of an overnight house fire in north Wichita that extensively damaged a home. One person in the home when the fire started made it out safely before crews arrived, the department said.

The WFD said about 1 a.m. Monday, crews responded to the report of smoke inside a home in the 1700 block of North Saint Francis. Crews arrived to find smoke emitting throughout the home “and began an aggressive, interior attack of the fire,” the WFD said.

The fire department issued a safety reminder about floor furnaces.

“As As a reminder, these furnaces are found throughout our city and can ignite a fire as a result of negligent maintenance or combustibles being left atop the furnace grate in the floor,” the WFD said. “It is a good reminder to maintain all heating appliances prior to falling temperatures, and the area around these floor furnace grates to prevent fires during the winter months.”

