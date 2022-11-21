Former WPD Chief Gordon Ramsay announces intent to sue City of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In a notice unveiled Monday, Nov. 21, an attorney representing former Wichita Police Department Chief Gordon Ramsay announced the former chief’s intention to sue the City of Wichita. In the notice from Wichita Attorney James Thompson, Ramsay accuses city leaders of defamation, undermining him in police investigations and discipline, and corruption.

Listed in the notice are Wichita City Manager Robert Layton and City of Wichita Human Resources Director Chris Bezruki.

As part of the notice, Ramsay claims there was an inappropriate relationship between Bezruki and the Fraternal Order of Police. Connected with inappropriate text messages from WPD officers, Ramsay accuses Layton and Bezruki of covering up misconduct and lying about their knowledge of incidents involving multiple investigations.

A letter from Thompson said Ramsay joins current WPD deputy chiefs Jose Salcido and Chet Pinkston and retired WPD Deputy Chief Wanda Givens who previously submitted a settlement notice to the City of Wichita.

“They come together in a unified front as the entire command staff of the Wichita Police Department to call upon the City to take action to end the corruption, lies, and lack of transparency that harmed them and continues to harm the City of Wichita,” the letter said.

You can see the full notice, outlining each allegation in the document below.

