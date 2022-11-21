Former WPD Chief Gordon Ramsay announces intent to sue City of Wichita

Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita Police Department badge(KWCH)
By Hailey Tucker and KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In a notice unveiled Monday, Nov. 21, an attorney representing former Wichita Police Department Chief Gordon Ramsay announced the former chief’s intention to sue the City of Wichita. In the notice from Wichita Attorney James Thompson, Ramsay accuses city leaders of defamation, undermining him in police investigations and discipline, and corruption.

Listed in the notice are Wichita City Manager Robert Layton and City of Wichita Human Resources Director Chris Bezruki.

As part of the notice, Ramsay claims there was an inappropriate relationship between Bezruki and the Fraternal Order of Police. Connected with inappropriate text messages from WPD officers, Ramsay accuses Layton and Bezruki of covering up misconduct and lying about their knowledge of incidents involving multiple investigations.

A letter from Thompson said Ramsay joins current WPD deputy chiefs Jose Salcido and Chet Pinkston and retired WPD Deputy Chief Wanda Givens who previously submitted a settlement notice to the City of Wichita.

“They come together in a unified front as the entire command staff of the Wichita Police Department to call upon the City to take action to end the corruption, lies, and lack of transparency that harmed them and continues to harm the City of Wichita,” the letter said.

You can see the full notice, outlining each allegation in the document below.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

12 News
WPD: 6-year-old taken with stolen vehicle found safe in Oklahoma
Southwestern College is planning to cut eight academic majors.
Southwestern College to cut 8 academic majors
Storytime Village normally gives out books, but Saturday, they gave away tablets donated by...
Shaq gifts tablets for Wichita kids
Empowered Senior is offering up services to help senior residents and their families who have...
Wichita non-profit seeks to ease the transition as KMH prepares to close
The Sedgwick County Zoo shared a photo of its newborn chimpanzee, Kucheza.
Baby chimp’s birth ‘a miracle,’ Sedgwick County Zoo says

Latest News

The Wichita Fire Department responds to a fire on North Saint Francis early on the morning of...
Floor furnace blamed for overnight house fire in N. Wichita
Garden City Police Department
1 man flown to Wichita hospital, another arrested after Garden City shooting
Neighbors in the NW Wichita neighborhood are already getting their Christmas lights prepped.
Wichita’s Candy Cane Lane open to visitors Thanksgiving Day
Neighbors in the NW Wichita neighborhood are already getting their Christmas lights prepped.
Eyewitness News at 9 (recurring Sun) - Candy Cane Lane Christmas lights