Good travel weather the next few days

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The weather will remain nice and quiet for much of the central Plains leading up to Thanksgiving.

South winds will pick up a bit for Tuesday, which will lead to another mild day. Sunshine will be mixed with some high clouds from time to time, and highs are expected to be near 60 for much of the area.

A busy travel day on Wednesday looks relatively quiet once again. South winds will gust to around 25 or 30 mph in central and eastern Kansas, but dry weather prevails even though clouds will start to thicken up throughout the day.

We should expect some light rain showers or drizzle for Thanksgiving day, especially over southern Kansas. During the afternoon, the sun will return to northern Kansas, but clouds will remain farther south. Temperatures will cool down into the 40s for Thursday afternoon. There shouldn’t be a problem with any icy roads around the central Plains for holiday travelers.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 27.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: S 10-20. High: 60.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds late. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 36.

Wed: High: 58 Turning mostly cloudy. Breezy.

Thu: High: 49 Low: 42 AM Drizzle, otherwise cloudy.

Fri: High: 52 Low: 32 Turning mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 56 Low: 30 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 55 Low: 33 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 57 Low: 33 Mostly sunny; breezy.

