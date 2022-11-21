Wichita’s Candy Cane Lane open to visitors Thanksgiving Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Neighbors in the NW Wichita neighborhood are already getting their Christmas lights prepped. The displays on Candy Cane Lane is a tradition which started almost 20 years ago.

Doug Brown, who lives on Candy Cane Lane, said he and his family were inspired by a neighborhood they saw that had a candy cane at every house. But, he said, he wanted to go bigger.

“We were like, we could do that,’” Brown said. “So we decided to build these nine-foot candy canes. We have about 24, 25 of them this year.”

Brown said some of his neighbors start the holiday tradition off by decorating around Halloween.

He said the process of turning the cul-de-sac into Candy Cane Lane takes several weeks of hard work.

Candy Cane Lane will have its first light showing on Thanksgiving night. Brown said if you come to the area, make sure to look closely at all the decorations.

“There is stuff on the roofs and there will be things that you missed and there is always something new that we put out.”

Brown said the neighborhood’s light show is open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. every night from Thanksgiving until New Years Eve. The light show is free, and is located from 1000 N. Azure Circle to 1098 N. Azure Circle.

