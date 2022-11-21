WPD: Abduction in NW Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is looking for 6-year-old Kennedy Reyes who WPD said was abducted just before 7 p.m. near the 2300 block of N. Amidon Ave Sunday evening.

WPD said Reyes was in a car, a tan Lexus RX330, which was stolen. The car’s veteran tag number is 37CWF.

WPD said she was last seen wearing black leggings and a light blue hoodie. She has brown curly hair and brown eyes and is around 4′ 6″ tall.

If you see her, call 911 immediately.

