WPD: Six-year-old found safe

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department says the missing child was found safe in Oklahoma by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. WPD says she will be with family soon. The suspect will be taken back to Wichita.

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is looking for a missing 6-year-old. She was abducted just before 7 p.m. near the 2300 block of N. Amidon Ave Sunday evening, WPD said.

WPD said the child was in a car, a gold Lexus RX330, which was stolen.

She was last seen wearing black leggings and a light blue hoodie. She has brown curly hair and brown eyes and is around 4′ 6″ tall.

If you see her, call 911 immediately.

