1 killed in Rice County motorcycle crash

By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RICE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Rice County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash.

It happened on Monday on 31st Road and Avenue S in Rice County.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the motorcycle crash and the driver deceased.

The identity of the driver is being withheld pend notification of the family, the sheriff’s office said.

