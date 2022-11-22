10-point buck takes up residence at Wichita home

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ron Curtis said he thought it was a dog that he could barely see when he went outside to do some work in his backyard. He soon found out, it was something much bigger.

Curtis shared photos on Facebook showing the 10-point buck that had taken up residency in the backyard of his home. Pictures taken both in the daytime and at night show the animal standing up, then laying down.

Curtis said he’s lived at his home near First and Spruce in east Wichita since he was five years old. At 55, he said this is a first.

“I looked where it’s laid, and it’s got no abrasions and no cuts on it. So, you know, I looked where it laid and there’s no blood. He’s not limping. He jumped over in their (his neighbor’s) yard, jumped back into my yard. He’s fine. But something in him, a disease is making him, you know, act abnormal,” said Curtis.

Monday night, a Wichita police officer came out to put the buck down. They told Curtis the animal could be a traffic hazard. Curtis said the officer used a bow and arrow so as not to disturb the neighborhood.

12 News has put a call to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks to determine what was causing the animal’s abnormal behavior.

