10-point buck takes up residence at Wichita home

Buck in Wichita
Buck in Wichita(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ron Curtis said he thought it was a dog that he could barely see when he went outside to do some work in his backyard. He soon found out, it was something much bigger.

Curtis shared photos on Facebook showing the 10-point buck that had taken up residency in the backyard of his home. Pictures taken both in the daytime and at night show the animal standing up, then laying down.

Curtis said he’s lived at his home near First and Spruce in east Wichita since he was five years old. At 55, he said this is a first.

“I looked where it’s laid, and it’s got no abrasions and no cuts on it. So, you know, I looked where it laid and there’s no blood. He’s not limping. He jumped over in their (his neighbor’s) yard, jumped back into my yard. He’s fine. But something in him, a disease is making him, you know, act abnormal,” said Curtis.

Monday night, a Wichita police officer came out to put the buck down. They told Curtis the animal could be a traffic hazard. Curtis said the officer used a bow and arrow so as not to disturb the neighborhood.

12 News has put a call to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks to determine what was causing the animal’s abnormal behavior.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

12 News
WPD: 6-year-old taken with stolen vehicle found safe in Oklahoma
Wichita Police Department badge
Former WPD Chief Gordon Ramsay announces intent to sue City of Wichita
Southwestern College is planning to cut eight academic majors.
Southwestern College to cut 8 academic majors
Storytime Village normally gives out books, but Saturday, they gave away tablets donated by...
Shaq gifts tablets for Wichita kids
Empowered Senior is offering up services to help senior residents and their families who have...
Wichita non-profit seeks to ease the transition as KMH prepares to close

Latest News

ambulance
Vehicle hits, critically injures pedestrian in south Wichita
Test results
WSU MDL lab testing for RSV, flu & COVID-19
Lawrence Police provide update on Saturday's arrest involving a suspect in an Ohio quadruple...
Woman found dead at Lawrence homeless camp
Wichita Public Schools USD 259
Wichita school board approves timeline to look for new superintendent