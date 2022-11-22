Ascension Via Christi makes visitation changes for pediatrics, PICU as cases of respiratory illness rise

Ascension Via Christi St. Francis hospital
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ascension Via Christi St. Francis announced visitor restrictions on Tuesday to its fifth-floor pediatrics unit and third-floor Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) to prevent the potential spread of RSV and other viral respiratory infections.

Effective immediately, the patients are limited to two family caregivers who can stay with their child 24 hours a day. One family member or visitor, 18 years or older, may visit per day between 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

“To provide an extra layer of security, we are going from two points of access to our secure Pediatrics unit to one,” said hospital president, Joy Scott. “We appreciate the cooperation of our visitors, patients, associates and providers to support our infection control efforts and provide a safe environment of care for everyone.”

Parents and visitors entering the fifth-floor Pediatrics unit must now use the entrance north of Elevator C to access the secure unit and sign in at the nurses’ station upon entering and exiting.

