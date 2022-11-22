Garden City police investigate after child brings Airsoft gun to school

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Garden City Police Department is investigating a situation that began with a report of a student bringing a firearm to an elementary school.

Officers learned Tuesday’s call to Charles O. Stones Intermediate Center involved an 11-year-old student bringing an Airsoft gun to school.

“During the investigation, an Airsoft gun and canister of Airsoft pellets were located near the bus stop of Alta Brown Elementary School. It has been determined that at no time was there a threat to the school or students,” Garden City police said in a news release. “Disciplinary action has been taken by the school for the 11-year-old student.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com