Moisture chances increasing heading into Thanksgiving day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The weather pattern today will be nice and quiet across the state of Kansas with lots of sunshine and highs above average into the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds will be a tad bit breezy from the S at 10-20mph. Overall, travel weather for Thanksgiving today looks to be great across the central part of the US.

An even busier travel day on Wednesday looks relatively quiet once again. South winds will gust to around 25 or 30 mph in central and eastern Kansas, but dry weather prevails even though clouds will start to thicken up throughout the day.

We should expect some light rain showers and drizzle for late Wednesday into Thanksgiving day, especially over southern Kansas. During the afternoon, the sun will return to northern Kansas, but cloudy skies will remain for southern Ks. Temperatures will cool down into the 40s for Thursday afternoon.

More moisture chances are possible late Friday into Saturday, but at this time rain amounts look minimal with just some more light showers and drizzle forecasted.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny and breezy. Wind: S 10-20. High: 60.

Tonight: Increasing clouds late. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 37.

Wed: High: 56 Turning mostly cloudy. Breezy.

Thu: High: 49 Low: 42 AM Drizzle, otherwise cloudy.

Fri: High: 52 Low: 32 Turning mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 56 Low: 30 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 55 Low: 33 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 57 Low: 33 Mostly sunny; breezy.

