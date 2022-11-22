SCHEELS bringing 500 new jobs to Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - SCHEELS, an employee-owned all-sports retailer, announced plans to hire 500 associates by July. The store, located in the Towne East Mall, is also looking for employee owners to join its teams. The is slated to open in July 2023.

“At SCHEELS, we are all about people. Our customers, our community partners and our team of empowered associates,” said Wichita SCHEELS Store Leader Lucas Hachmeister. “We have a small SCHEELS team here already making our new home in Wichita, and more who will be moving here throughout the next six months. The majority of our associates will be hired locally and we look forward to welcoming them to the SCHEELS family.”

Construction continues on the 230,000 square feet of space in east Wichita that will soon feature over 75 specialty shops focused on outdoors, sports, fashion, and customer service.

The retailer said fulltime and partime will be available, ranging from a social media specialist and human resources assistant to a fishing specialty shop manager and freight support.

“All SCHEELS associates are employee owners who enjoy sharing their product knowledge with others and embrace the company’s community minded approach,” reads a release from the retailer.

The company also plans to host a career expo in January 2023. To learn more about the new store and local career opportunities, visit scheels.com/wichita.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com