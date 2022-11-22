Sedgwick County certifies local 2022 midterm election results

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Commission wrapped its part in certifying the 2022 midterm election results from local races.

Next, the Kansas Board of Canvassers will certify the results of state and federal offices.

Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Angela Caudillo said her office will soon turn their focus to next year.

“We’ll be starting into those activities pretty soon. I imagine starting at the first of the year, you’ll see some filings, you’ll see some activity and onto the city and school board elections,” said Caudillo.

The state’s vote certification will take place no later than Dec. 1. At that time, all election results will be official.

