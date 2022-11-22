Shockers take down Grand Canyon to open Hall of Fame Classic

Wichita State sophomore Xavier Bell
Wichita State sophomore Xavier Bell(Matt Henderson)
By Matt Henderson
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Release) - Wichita State will play for the Hall of Fame Classic title after taking down Grand Canyon, 55-43, Monday afternoon at the T-Mobile Center.

Craig Porter Jr. and Xavier Bell scored 14 points each and Jaykwon Walton added 10 for Wichita State (3-1), which held GCU to 27% from the field – lowest by a Division I Shocker opponent in nearly six years.

Noah Baumann supplied 10 points for GCU (3-2), which trailed 36-32 at the 14:55-mark but missed 14-consecutive shots during a nine-minute scoring drought.

Fueled by eight points from Bell, WSU capitalized with a 12-0 run. His three-point play made it a 48-32 ballgame with 7:20 to play.

Porter – who blocked a career-high four shots and claimed his first double-double of the season with 10 rebounds – hit a contested three ahead of the shot clock buzzer to give WSU its largest lead of the day, 55-36, with 3:33 remaining.

The Shockers now face San Francisco (5-0), a come-from-behind winner over Northern Iowa, in Tuesday’s 1 p.m. title game. WSU is in search of its first regular season tournament crown since winning this event back in 2013.

###

NOTABLE:

· Porter notched his second career double-double. The other came in last season’s regular season finale against East Carolina (15 pts, 10 reb).

· WSU held an opponent to less than 20 points in a period for the second time in less than a week. WSU led Richmond 28-19 at halftime in Thursday win and limited GCU to 19 in Monday’s second half.

· The Lopes .271 field goal percentage was the lowest by a Division I Shocker opponent in nearly six years. On Dec. 6, 2016, WSU held Saint Louis to 25.9% from the field in a 75-45 victory at INTRUST Bank Arena.

· GCU’s 43 points matched the Isaac Brown Era low, set in an 81-43 win over Division II Newman on Dec. 30, 2020.

· GCU’s 16 field goals was the fewest allowed by a Brown team. The previous mark was 17 set in a Feb. 1, 2022 home win over Tulsa.

· WSU held GCU under 30% in both halves – something it’s done just nine other times in the shot clock era (1986-pr.).

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

12 News
WPD: 6-year-old taken with stolen vehicle found safe in Oklahoma
Wichita Police Department badge
Former WPD Chief Gordon Ramsay announces intent to sue City of Wichita
Southwestern College is planning to cut eight academic majors.
Southwestern College to cut 8 academic majors
Storytime Village normally gives out books, but Saturday, they gave away tablets donated by...
Shaq gifts tablets for Wichita kids
Empowered Senior is offering up services to help senior residents and their families who have...
Wichita non-profit seeks to ease the transition as KMH prepares to close

Latest News

Lees Summit vs. DeSmet
High School Game of the Week (Class 6 State Semifinals): Lees Summit North vs. DeSmet Jesuit
In an event months in the making, actor Henry Winkler met Kansas City Chiefs quarterback...
HAPPY DAY: Henry ‘The Fonz’ Winkler meets Patrick Mahomes
Texas running back Roschon Johnson, left, is stopped by Kansas cornerback Ra'Mello Dotson (3)...
Robinson runs for 243 yards, 4 TDs as Texas routs KU 55-14
Kansas State safety Cincere Mason (9) and Kansas State cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe celebrate after...
No. 19 K-State beats WVU, nears Big 12 title game berth