Smooth travel weather Wednesday; changes coming

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Thanksgiving storm system will be coming into the Plains, which will start changing the weather as we approach the holiday. Travel conditions still look pretty good, but there are some things to be mindful of in the coming days.

Some fog could develop in central/south central Kansas early Wednesday. Much of that will be gone by mid-morning, but clouds will continue to increase throughout the day. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s, and highs will reach the 50s later on. Expect a south wind over much of the state.

Chances for drizzle and light rain will increase late Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Thanksgiving looks pretty cloudy, with damp weather most likely over the southern half of Kansas. Temperatures will only be in the 30s and 40s, and with north winds, it will feel colder.

Friday travel should be good in Kansas, but heading into the Texas or Oklahoma panhandle, be prepared for some heavy wet snow.

Our forecast has changed in recent days, and now includes a chance for rainy weather on Saturday of much of southwest, central and eastern Kansas. There will not be ice and snow in Kansas for Saturday, so roads will be wet and not icy. However, it will be another chilly day with highs in the 40s for most of the area.

Dry weather and sunshine return for Sunday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds; areas of fog late. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 36.

Tomorrow: Areas of fog, then mostly cloudy. Wind: S 10-25; gusty. High: 56.

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy; light rain or drizzle late. Wind: S/SE 5-15. Low: 42.

Thu: High: 47 Areas of light rain/drizzle.

Fri: High: 49 Low: 34 Mostly cloudy.

Sat: High: 44 Low: 33 Rain likely.

Sun: High: 51 Low: 32 Becoming mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 53 Low: 31 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 62 Low: 40 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

