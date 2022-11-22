Temps trend higher today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another quiet but cold morning across Kansas with wake-up mostly in the 20s. Later today underneath mostly sunny skies, expect highs to reach 60 degrees for the first time in almost two weeks.

A weather maker will move through the area on Wednesday into Thanksgiving, but between the milder temperatures and lack of energy with the storm system, we are only expecting gusty winds, and light rain/drizzle along and east of I-135.

A second, stronger storm system now plans on impacting Kansas Friday night into Saturday. While the heavier rain should stay to our south, we are expecting wet weather as we start the weekend. Farther west, areas like Pratt, Medicine Lodge, and Dodge City may see some snow as well.

Warmer weather returns on Sunday and should last into early next week as highs climb into the 50s and 60s, or five to ten degrees above average.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mainly sunny, staying mild. Wind: S 10-20. High: 60.

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 37.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly cloudy and breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 56.

Thu: Low: 42. High: 49. Morning rain/drizzle; cloudy and breezy.

Fri: Low: 34. High: 52. Mostly cloudy.

Sat: Low: 35. High: 47. Morning rain, then cloudy.

Sun: Low: 33. High: 55. Mostly sunny, milder.

Mon: Low: 33. High: 58. Mostly sunny.

