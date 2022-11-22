Where’s Shane? Cooking up turkeys with the Wichita Wagonmasters

Each Thanksgiving holiday, the Wichita Wagonmasters smoke turkeys for those less fortunate.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - So many during the holidays take the time to help those who need it, and this morning we’re getting a look at a group doing just that. Each Thanksgiving holiday, the Wichita Wagonmasters smoke turkeys for those less fortunate. Over 100 turkeys will be cooked up and delivered by the Fraternal Order of Police! This morning we’ll be out helping prepare the birds and get more info on this great annual event. You can find more information on the Wagonmasters at www.wagonmasters.org.

