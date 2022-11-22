Wichita school board approves timeline to look for new superintendent

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita school board will move ahead in the search for its next superintendent. Earlier this month, Dr. Alicia Thompson announced her retirement at the end of the school year.

Monday afternoon, BOE members approved two timelines for the superintendent search. The first is a 30-day review of internal candidates, which begins in January. If no selection is made from the pool of current employee candidates, they’ll move to the external search, which could start in early March and wrap up near the end of April.

The board also approved a base salary range for the next superintendent of $300,000-$325,000 based on market evaluation and comparison to regional salaries in the public and private sectors.

The district plans to send a survey to families in the district to ask what they hope to see in the next superintendent.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com