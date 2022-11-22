Woman found dead at Lawrence homeless camp

Lawrence Police provide update on Saturday's arrest involving a suspect in an Ohio quadruple...
Lawrence Police provide update on Saturday's arrest involving a suspect in an Ohio quadruple homicide.(WIBW)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KWCH) - Lawrence police officers were called to the city campsite in North Lawrence just after noon on Monday where they a woman dead in her tent.

The police department said responding officers saw no immediate signs of foul play.

Witnesses told police had not seen or heard from the 53-year-old woman since late Saturday night, Nov. 19. A fellow camper went to check on her and found her unresponsive.

Crime scene investigators found no obvious injuries or evidence to speculate what happened. An autopsy will determine the cause of death.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

12 News
WPD: 6-year-old taken with stolen vehicle found safe in Oklahoma
Wichita Police Department badge
Former WPD Chief Gordon Ramsay announces intent to sue City of Wichita
Southwestern College is planning to cut eight academic majors.
Southwestern College to cut 8 academic majors
Storytime Village normally gives out books, but Saturday, they gave away tablets donated by...
Shaq gifts tablets for Wichita kids
Empowered Senior is offering up services to help senior residents and their families who have...
Wichita non-profit seeks to ease the transition as KMH prepares to close

Latest News

Test results
WSU MDL lab testing for RSV, flu & COVID-19
Wichita Public Schools USD 259
Wichita school board approves timeline to look for new superintendent
Theater at Southwestern College
Southwestern College to cut 8 majors, minors
FILE - Early in-person voting began Monday, Oct. 24, at the Sedgwick County Election Office in...
Sedgwick County certifies local 2022 midterm election results