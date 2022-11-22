Woman found dead at Lawrence homeless camp

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KWCH) - Lawrence police officers were called to the city campsite in North Lawrence just after noon on Monday where they a woman dead in her tent.

The police department said responding officers saw no immediate signs of foul play.

Witnesses told police had not seen or heard from the 53-year-old woman since late Saturday night, Nov. 19. A fellow camper went to check on her and found her unresponsive.

Crime scene investigators found no obvious injuries or evidence to speculate what happened. An autopsy will determine the cause of death.

