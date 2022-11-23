Breezy and cool Thanksgiving

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will be breezy and cool for Thanksgiving Day.

Areas of drizzle will be possible late tonight and during the morning on Thanksgiving over south central Kansas.

Sunshine will return during the afternoon as north winds turn breezy. Highs will reach the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Friday will be mostly sunny and cool. Highs will reach the lower 50s with lighter winds.

A better chance of rain will arrive on Saturday over central and eastern Kansas. Activity will develop during the late morning and will continue into the evening.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Cloudy with drizzle developing late. Wind: SE/NE 5-15. Low: 44

Thanksgiving Day: Morning drizzle, then partly cloudy. Breezy. Wind: NE/N 10-20; gusty. High: 51

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 30

Fri: High: 53 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 46 Low: 32 Cloudy with rain.

Sun: High: 50 Low: 33 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 56 Low: 30 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Tue: High: 62 Low: 42 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Wed: High: 42 Low: 24 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Cooler.

