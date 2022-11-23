Chiefs could have Smith-Schuster back from injury for Rams

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Chiefs could have wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster back for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams after he returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since landing in the concussion protocol two weeks ago.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said that Smith-Schuster would need to get through a workout to officially clear the protocol, but signs point toward him being available Sunday.

And that would be a major boost for a Chiefs offense missing wide receiver Mecole Hardman and potentially Kadarius Toney, who missed Wednesday’s practice with a hamstring injury.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.