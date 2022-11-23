Chiefs could have Smith-Schuster back from injury for Rams

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster poses for photographs with a local area...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster poses for photographs with a local area youth football team before an NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)(David Banks | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Chiefs could have wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster back for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams after he returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since landing in the concussion protocol two weeks ago.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said that Smith-Schuster would need to get through a workout to officially clear the protocol, but signs point toward him being available Sunday.

And that would be a major boost for a Chiefs offense missing wide receiver Mecole Hardman and potentially Kadarius Toney, who missed Wednesday’s practice with a hamstring injury.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10 point deer in Wichita
10-point buck takes up residence at Wichita home
Stone Creek Elementary School
Man arrested after bringing loaded gun to Derby elementary school
Oklahoma police say suspect in killings of 4 people at marijuana farm has been arrested in...
Oklahoma police: Suspect nabbed in killings of 4 at pot farm
Daniel Maifield, 13, died after he was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. He was one...
Boy, 13, dies days after being diagnosed with RSV
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6

Latest News

In an event months in the making, actor Henry Winkler met Kansas City Chiefs quarterback...
HAPPY DAY: Henry ‘The Fonz’ Winkler meets Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Noah Gray, front, catches a pass as Tennessee Titans cornerback...
Mahomes helps Chiefs rally past Titans 20-17 in overtime
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) leaps over San Francisco 49ers linebacker...
Patrick Mahomes’ 3 TDs lead Chiefs past 49ers 44-23
The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills line up against each other during the first half of an...
Chiefs vs. Bills (October 16, 2022)