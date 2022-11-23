Douglas Co. Sheriff pardons turkey from criminal damage charges

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - One turkey in Douglas County has been pardoned from a fowl situation.

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, Douglas County Sheriff Jay Armbrister said on Wednesday, Nov. 23, that he pardoned one local turkey from criminal damage charges racked up earlier in the month.

Sheriff Armbrister indicated that on Nov. 10, Tom the Turkey broke through a resident’s window, which caused the damage. Thanks to the quick thinking and good work of Master Deputy Dunkle and Deputy Bonner, he said Tom was safely removed from a fowl situation.

Armbrister noted that Tom was set free shortly after.

