Mother arrested, police search for father after infant's apparent drug overdose

Johanna Martinez and Carlos Rancos
Johanna Martinez and Carlos Rancos(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Finney County sheriff’s deputies arrested a 21-year-old woman after they said her infant suffered a possible drug overdose.

Around 2:57 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies were called to a home at 6005 E. Skyline Drive in Garden City. The caller said an infant was choking, unresponsive, and not breathing. Deputies arrived to find the child on the floor barely breathing. They also noticed drugs and drug paraphernalia in the home, the smell of burnt marijuana, and suspected the infant could be suffering from a drug overdose. The infant was taken to St. Catherine’s Hospital.

Deputies secured the home and were granted a search warrant for the residence. During the search, deputies located approximately 5500 counterfeit pills which tested presumptively positive for fentanyl, about 59.5 grams of suspected marijuana packaged for distribution, THC products and several items of drug paraphernalia.

The infant’s mother, Johanna Martinez, 21, was arrested and booked into the Finney County Jail. The Finney County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the following charges:

  • Aggravated Child Endangerment, 2 counts
  • Distribute Fentanyl > 1000 dosage units
  • Distribute Marijuana 3.5-100 grams
  • Possession of THC
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

The Finney County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for the infant’s father, Carlos Rascon, 20, in relation to this case.

