Great travel weather today; big changes coming our way

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Thanksgiving storm system will be coming into the central plains, which will start changing the weather as we approach the holiday. Travel conditions still look fairly good, but there are some things to be mindful of in the coming days.

Some fog could develop in central/south central Kansas early this morning. Much of that will be gone by mid-morning, but clouds will continue to increase throughout the day. Highs this afternoon will reach the 50s with a breezy south wind over much of the state.

Chances for drizzle and light rain will increase late tonight and into Thursday morning. Thanksgiving looks mostly cloudy, with damp weather most likely over the southern half of Kansas. Temperatures will only be in the 30s and 40s, and with breezy northerly winds, it will feel much colder.

Friday holiday travel should be good in Kansas, but heading into the Texas or Oklahoma panhandle, be prepared for some heavy wet snow.

Our forecast has changed in the last couple of days, and now includes a chance for rainy weather on Saturday for much of southwest, central and eastern Kansas. A few snowflakes may mix in early Saturday morning but with temperatures above freezing, there is very little chance of any snow accumulations. There will also not be ice in Kansas for Saturday, so roads will be wet and not icy. However, it will be another chilly day with highs in the 40s for most of the area.

Dry weather, sunshine, and warmer temperatures return for Sunday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Areas of fog, then mostly cloudy. Wind: S 10-25; gusty. High: 56.

Tonight: Cloudy; light rain or drizzle late. Wind: S/SE 5-15. Low: 42.

Thanksgiving: Cloudy; light rain or drizzle throughout the day. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 48.

Fri: High: 53 Low: 32 Mostly cloudy.

Sat: High: 44 Low: 33 Rain likely.

Sun: High: 51 Low: 32 Becoming mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 58 Low: 31 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 65 Low: 42 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

