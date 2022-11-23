K-State beats Nevada in OT for best start since 2018-19

Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang talks to his players during the second half of an NCAA...
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang talks to his players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas-Rio Grande Valley Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) - Markquis Nowell scored 29 points and had 11 assists, Keyontae Johnson scored 28 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Kansas State beat Nevada 96-87 in overtime.

The Wildcats outscored Nevada 16-7 in the extra session. Nowell’s layup with 11 seconds left in regulation tied it at 80 and the Wolfpack couldn’t get off a shot. Jarod Lucas scored 20 points, Will Baker 19, Kenan Blackshear 17 with 10 assists and Tre Coleman and Darrion Williams each scored 10 for Nevada.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

