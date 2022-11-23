Kansas Humane Society at capacity, reducing dog adoption fees

By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Humane Society is at capacity. In response to the overflow, KHS is lowering prices to clear out its shelter.

The humane society said it has seen a large increase in surrendered pets this year. So, for an unlimited time, adoption fees for all adult dogs are reduced to $49 or lower, and $99 for puppies.

“We want our dogs to be in loving homes before the holidays, so come in and meet your new best friend,” said the humane society.

