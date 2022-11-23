Multiple crews respond to building fire in Sedgwick

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Firefighters from both Sedgwick County and Harvey County responded to a building fire in the town of Sedgwick on Wednesday.

Halstead Fire/EMS shared photos on Facebook showing the building fire located in the 300 block of Lincoln. They asked people to stay clear of the area.

The large fire required a mutual aid response and crews from Sedgwick, Halstead, Newton, Sedgwick County Fire and Hesston all responded. No injuries were reported.

