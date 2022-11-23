Multiple crews respond to building fire in Sedgwick

Crews from both Sedgwick and Harvey counties responded to a large building fire in the town of Sedgwick on Wednesday.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Firefighters from both Sedgwick County and Harvey County responded to a building fire in the town of Sedgwick on Wednesday.

Halstead Fire/EMS shared photos on Facebook showing the building fire located in the 300 block of Lincoln. They asked people to stay clear of the area.

The large fire required a mutual aid response and crews from Sedgwick, Halstead, Newton, Sedgwick County Fire and Hesston all responded. No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

