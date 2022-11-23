Newly unionized nurses in Wichita take action to address safety after shot fired inside hospital

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The newly unionized nurses at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis in Wichita took their first action this week, addressing safety and security at the hospital. This follows the discharge of a gun after this month on the Ascension Via Christi St. Francis pediatric floor.

National Nurses United (NNU), which represents the unionized nurses at Via Christi St. Francis, said it wants to learn about the hospital’s response plan for situations like a shooting to better protect patents and staff.

There were no injuries after the single gunshot was fired Nov. 7 in Ascension Via Christi secured pediatric unit, and the hospital said it’d be looking at additional security measures. Tuesday, nurses from the union requested a meeting with hospital leadership.

In a statement from the hospital, Via Christi says union nurses didn’t follow the correct process for requesting a meeting with hospital leaders.

“We notified the NNU that it would be unlawful for us to meet with individuals without a union representative present,” the statement read.

Tuesday, a nurses union member said this was a priority, not because of a single incident, but on the whole, it’s important to make sure patients feel safe.

“(It is) very important to have a safe place for our patients as well as our nurses,” said Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Emergency Department Nurse Shelly Rader, RN. In light of everything that is going on, we are excited about meeting with management at the table about getting plans in place for our patents as well as our staff.”

It isn’t just nurses seeking further information into the gunshot inside the hospital’s pediatric unit. Britani Wade was at the hospital when the shot was fired. She was in the secured pediatric unit with her son, and she said the bullet went through the wall and into the patient room in which they sat.

“We were in the bathroom and we heard a really loud noise. I thought it sounded like something had fallen that was really heavy from above,” Wade said.

She said the immediate response by hospital staff left her frustrated and with questions.

“When you go to the hospital, you want to know that you’re safe,” Wade said. “You’re super vulnerable already, it’s likely traumatic even. And it is infuriating to me that things like this can happen.”

The next day, Wade said she went back to the hospital and met with management.

“They were really upset it happened,” Wade said. “They seemed to take my concerns seriously, but when I asked them, ‘what is your gun policy,’ they said, ‘no guns in the hospital.’”

Wade said she’s trying to learn more about the specific policies and procedures to try to keep these things from happening at the hospital. The nurses union expressed hope that the hospital will listen to its concerns.

St. Francis Ascension Via Christi in its statement responding to the nurses union, said it places a high priority on safety, with armed security who, with the Wichita Police Department, are there to respond threats. Additionally, the hospital said it offers workplace safety training.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com