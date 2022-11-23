Report: KU, Lance Leipold agree to contract extension

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas head football coach Lance Leipold will be in Lawrence for the foreseeable future.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Leipold and the Jayhawks have agreed to a contract extension that will keep him with the program through the 2029 season. It marks the second extension for the former Buffalo head coach after he agreed to an additional year prior to the 2022 season.

Sources: Kansas and coach Lance Leipold have agreed to terms on a new contract, which includes an extension through the 2029 season. The new deal is structured to keep Leipold at Kansas for the long-term. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 23, 2022

Leipold joined the Jayhawks in April of 2021, and in his second season at the helm has clinched a bowl game for the Jayhawks for the first time since 2008. Rumors that Leipold would be courted by tradition football powers have flown since the 5-0 start to the season, but the Jayhawks were able to lock in their National Coach of the Year candidate before the offseason arrived.

Kansas is set to conclude their regular season with a trip to rival Kansas State for the Sunflower Showdown before finding out which bowl game they will be selected to.

