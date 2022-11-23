Wichita gas prices fall under $3 with Thanksgiving travel underway

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Drivers may have found savings if they chose to wait until Wednesday to travel to their Thanksgiving holiday destination.

Gas prices are $2.99 at many stations in Wichita. The city hasn’t seen a price that low since January.

AAA predicts 54.6 million people nationwide will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving. That’s a 1.5% increase over 2021 and 98% of pre-pandemic volumes. The travel agency expects more than 581,000 Kansans to travel over the holiday weekend, an increase of 1.2% over last year.

The day before Thanksgiving was smooth for the airline industry. Only 42 flights within or going into the U.S. were canceled as of Wednesday afternoon.

Analysts say it’s the busiest travel day of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, and fortunately, the weather hasn’t caused any major issues. But that could change for those traveling back home from the southern Texas Panhandle.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch from late Thursday night through early Saturday morning. The NWS said a storm will start off as rain and change over to snow. That timing will determine how much snow accumulates, the NWS said, but at this time, it appears to be 2 to 4 inches, with locally higher amounts,

Back in Kansas, Storm Team 12 said the chance of rain will arrive on Saturday over central and eastern Kansas. The total expected accumulation is about half an inch.

