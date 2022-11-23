Wichita restaurants busy with Thanksgiving preparations

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some Wichita area restaurants are in the thick of making Thanksgiving meals, providing an option of convenience for families that don’t have time to mess with the shopping, cooking or cleaning. Depending on plans for Thanksgiving and the size of the party, having the meal from a restaurant could also be a cost-saver.

Spear’s Restaurant & Pie Shop, on Wichita’s west side at 4323 W Maple, is making Thanksgiving meal kits. Owner Dan Crandall and his staff have been busy with to-go orders and dine-in meals. They also make thousands of pies.

“We’ll do about 4,000 pies this week, so quite a few,” Crandall said.

For some, the $89 Thanksgiving feast from Spear’s that serves six to eight people, or a similar offering from another restaurant is the best option this year.

“My mom, she normally does the cooking, but she admitted she couldn’t do it this year, so I decided to treat her,” Spear’s customer Pamela Hupp said.

Spear’s customer Karen Hudson said the Thanksgiving meal kit also makes economic sense this year.

“You can’t beat the price. You go into the grocery store and the prices are so expensive. This is far less than if I went and brought all this and prepared it myself with the cleanup and the work. So, I’m a happy camper,” Hudson said.

Across town at Stroud’s, near 37th Street North and Hillside, General Manager Kevin Allis is roasting dozens of turkeys expected to serve 1,000 meals on Thanksgiving.

“During COVID, we discovered we could serve a lot more people just doing to-go, and it was a big hit the last couple of years,” Allis said.

Both restaurant operators said the shortage in turkeys caused them to buy and store turkeys earlier than usual this year.

“The availability is the hard thing. It’s really hard sometimes to get these products, turkey especially this year,” Crandall said. “You order the product but you never know until the truck gets here. That’s the difficulty.”

