Wichita restaurants busy with Thanksgiving preparations

Stroud's Restaurant and Bar is preparing enough turkeys to provide about 1,000 meals on...
Stroud's Restaurant and Bar is preparing enough turkeys to provide about 1,000 meals on Thanksgiving.(KWCH)
By Lily Wu and KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some Wichita area restaurants are in the thick of making Thanksgiving meals, providing an option of convenience for families that don’t have time to mess with the shopping, cooking or cleaning. Depending on plans for Thanksgiving and the size of the party, having the meal from a restaurant could also be a cost-saver.

Spear’s Restaurant & Pie Shop, on Wichita’s west side at 4323 W Maple, is making Thanksgiving meal kits. Owner Dan Crandall and his staff have been busy with to-go orders and dine-in meals. They also make thousands of pies.

“We’ll do about 4,000 pies this week, so quite a few,” Crandall said.

For some, the $89 Thanksgiving feast from Spear’s that serves six to eight people, or a similar offering from another restaurant is the best option this year.

“My mom, she normally does the cooking, but she admitted she couldn’t do it this year, so I decided to treat her,” Spear’s customer Pamela Hupp said.

Spear’s customer Karen Hudson said the Thanksgiving meal kit also makes economic sense this year.

“You can’t beat the price. You go into the grocery store and the prices are so expensive. This is far less than if I went and brought all this and prepared it myself with the cleanup and the work. So, I’m a happy camper,” Hudson said.

Across town at Stroud’s, near 37th Street North and Hillside, General Manager Kevin Allis is roasting dozens of turkeys expected to serve 1,000 meals on Thanksgiving.

“During COVID, we discovered we could serve a lot more people just doing to-go, and it was a big hit the last couple of years,” Allis said.

Both restaurant operators said the shortage in turkeys caused them to buy and store turkeys earlier than usual this year.

“The availability is the hard thing. It’s really hard sometimes to get these products, turkey especially this year,” Crandall said. “You order the product but you never know until the truck gets here. That’s the difficulty.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Wichita Police Department badge
Former WPD Chief Gordon Ramsay announces intent to sue City of Wichita
10 point deer in Wichita
10-point buck takes up residence at Wichita home
Stone Creek Elementary School
Man arrested after bringing loaded gun to Derby elementary school
12 News
WPD: 6-year-old taken with stolen vehicle found safe in Oklahoma
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said a man was critically injured Monday night after a...
Vehicle hits, critically injures pedestrian in south Wichita

Latest News

Garden City Police fly their flags at half-staff after an order by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly...
Garden City police investigate after elementary school student found with Airsoft gun
SCHEELS bringing 500 new jobs to Wichita
Ascension Via Christi St. Francis hospital
Ascension Via Christi makes visitation changes for pediatrics, PICU as cases of respiratory illness rise
Motorcycle generic
1 killed in Rice County motorcycle crash