Caught on camera: Van overturns on I-135, no one seriously hurt

A 12 News photojournalist captured the moment a van’s driver lost control, the vehicle slid across lanes of traffic, hit a barrier and overturned.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 12 News photojournalist was shooting video over Interstate 135 in Wichita Wednesday evening, Nov. 23, when he captured the moment a van’s driver lost control, the vehicle slid across lanes of traffic, hit a barrier and overturned. The crash happened about 5:30 p.m., just south of the Harry Street exit on I-135.

Another driver did eventually stop to help a little before emergency crews arrived. At the scene, good news came with confirmation that no one was seriously injured.

