Cloudy, cool, and damp holiday conditions

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a foggy and damp start to the holiday with areas light rain and drizzle. However, roads are wet – and not icy – with wake-up temperatures are in the 40s. Expect the wet weather to come to an end by midday followed by some late day sunshine and highs in the lower 50s.

We will be in between weather makers on Black Friday and that will allow temperatures to climb back into the near normal middle 50s under mainly sunny skies.

A second, stronger storm system promises to pass through Kansas on Saturday. While the heavier rain should stay to our south, we are expecting wet weather as we start the weekend. The better chance of rain will arrive during the afternoon and evening before coming to an end Saturday night. The heaviest rain should stay to our south, but up to half an inch is possible across south central Kansas.

Warmer weather returns on Sunday and should last into early next week as highs climb into the 50s and 60s, or five to ten degrees above average.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Morning fog/drizzle; then clearing and breezy. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 51.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 30.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: N 10-15. High: 55.

Sat: Low: 33. High: 45. Cloudy; rain likely, especially in the afternoon.

Sun: Low: 35. High: 50. Decreasing clouds.

Mon: Low: 30. High: 58. Mostly sunny, becoming breezy.

Tue: Low: 42. High: 54. Partly cloudy, windy; snow showers into the night.

Wed: Low: 24. Low: 42. Becoming mostly sunny and colder.

