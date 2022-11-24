Cool Friday, rain for some Saturday

By Peyton Sanders
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that cool weather will continue Friday and into the weekend ahead of our next chance of rain.

It will be a cold start to the day Friday with morning low temperatures in the 20s to near 30. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 50s under a sunny sky.

A storm system will arrive on Saturday, bringing a good chance of rain to central and eastern Kansas. Rain totals of one-quarter to three-quarters of an inch are expected.

Cool weather will continue over the weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s. Temperatures will remain below average for most of next week with highs remaining in the 40s and 50s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Becoming clear. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 30

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: N/NE 5-15. High: 54

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds. Wind: Light. Low: 33

Sat: High: 47 Cloudy with PM rain.

Sun: High: 49 Low: 35 Decreasing clouds. Breezy.

Mon: High: 58 Low: 30 Mostly sunny. Windy.

Tue: High: 54 Low: 42 Partly cloudy. Windy.

Wed: High: 42 Low: 24 Sunny.

Thu: High: 49 Low: 25 Mostly sunny. Windy.

