Dashcam video shows arrest of suspect in Wichita child abduction, carjacking

By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - New video released by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol shows the moment troopers located a vehicle involved in a carjacking and child abduction out of Wichita. A six-year-old girl was in the vehicle when the suspect stole it. She was not hurt.

Oklahoma troopers made the traffic stop just west of I-35, about 80 miles south of Wichita. The suspect pulled into the truck stop and was taken into custody without incident.

“Really in an old-school way we weren’t geo-locating the vehicle or anything like that. We actually were just sitting stationary on the side of the road watching every vehicle that came by,” said Trooper Eric Foster with the OHP. “A trooper noticed a vehicle that fit that description and was able to get behind it.”

Troopers said they are grateful they were able to be there and bring the situation to a safe conclusion.

