Human trafficking investigation follows Meade County traffic stop, children taken into protective custody

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEADE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wednesday-afternoon traffic stop in Meade County led to an investigation into possible human trafficking. The Meade County Sheriff’s Office said during the stop at miles marker 51 on US-54, there were nine people in a vehicle, two of which were children younger than 10 year old.

“The remaining seven passengers were found to not be related to the juveniles in any way, shape, or form,” the Meade County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office credits a deputy’s quick thinking for an immediate investigation into the children’s welfare to start.

“Although the investigation is far from over, it was concluded that the children were transported/trafficked, being brought to their father in the United States,” the sheriff’s office said. “We would like to hope that the children would have been allowed to continue with these seven strangers, but we couldn’t guarantee their safety. The children are now placed in a safe, temporary home until the investigation is complete and hopefully, reunification with their family.”

In a post on its Facebook page, the Meade County Sheriff’s Office thanked the Kansas Highway Patrol for assisting in the case.

