K-State holds on against LSU to win Cayman Islands Classic

(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAYMAN ISLANDS (WIBW) - The Kansas State Wildcats are a perfect 6-0 after beating LSU 61-59 in the Cayman Islands Classic championship game on Wednesday night.

Just one day after a thrilling overtime win against Nevada, the Wildcats found themselves in another game that went all the way down to the wire.

LSU led K-State 41-33 at halftime, but the Wildcats turned up the intensity on defense in the final 20 minutes, holding the Tigers to only 18 points in the second half.

Keyontae Johnson and Markquis Nowell led the K-State starters in scoring with 16 and 18 points, respectively. Desi Sills also provided a spark off the bench with 16 points on 6-7 shooting from the field.

The Wildcats will look to remain perfect next Wednesday when the travel to Indiana to square off against Butler. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. and the game will be televised on FS1.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10 point deer in Wichita
10-point buck takes up residence at Wichita home
Billy Jack Daniels
Man arrested after bringing loaded gun to Derby elementary school
Oklahoma police say suspect in killings of 4 people at marijuana farm has been arrested in...
Oklahoma police: Suspect nabbed in killings of 4 at pot farm
Daniel Maifield, 13, died after he was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. He was one...
Boy, 13, dies days after being diagnosed with RSV
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster poses for photographs with a local area...
Chiefs could have Smith-Schuster back from injury for Rams
FILE — Kansas guard Gradey Dick (4) follows through on a slam dunk against Omaha during the...
Gradey Dick leads No. 3 Kansas to 80-74 win in coach Bill Self’s return
Wichita State forward Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler (44) beats Grand Canyon forward Aidan Igiehon...
Wichita State: Announcers made insensitive comments about player’s Native American name
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang talks to his players during the second half of an NCAA...
K-State beats Nevada in OT for best start since 2018-19