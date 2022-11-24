Some stores open on Thanksgiving Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While several stores closed their doors for the Thanksgiving holiday, a few remained open for business.

Shoppers in need of last-minute items, or meals, should still be mindful because most stores that are open have reduced their hours in hopes of getting employees out of the building in time for Thanksgiving dinner.

We’ve put together this list of who’s open on Thanksgiving Day.

Dillons 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Whole Foods Market: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Big Lots: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

CVS: Hours vary.

Dollar General: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dollar Tree: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Family Dollar: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Walgreens: Hours vary, but many are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com