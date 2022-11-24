Some stores open on Thanksgiving Day

(WIBW/Jovarie Downing)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While several stores closed their doors for the Thanksgiving holiday, a few remained open for business.

Shoppers in need of last-minute items, or meals, should still be mindful because most stores that are open have reduced their hours in hopes of getting employees out of the building in time for Thanksgiving dinner.

We’ve put together this list of who’s open on Thanksgiving Day.

  • Dillons 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Whole Foods Market: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Big Lots: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • CVS: Hours vary.
  • Dollar General: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Dollar Tree: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Family Dollar: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Walgreens: Hours vary, but many are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
generic
Wichita man among 4 killed in plane crash outside Seattle
police lights
Human trafficking investigation follows Meade County traffic stop, children taken into protective custody
Wichita State forward Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler (44) beats Grand Canyon forward Aidan Igiehon...
Wichita State: Announcers made insensitive comments about player’s Native American name
Finney County deputies arrested 21-year-old Johanna Martinez booked her into jail on Tuesday...
Mother arrested, police search for father after infant’s apparent drug overdose

Latest News

New video released from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol shows the moment troopers located a vehicle...
Dashcam video shows arrest of suspect in Wichita child abduction, carjacking
Christmas trees line the streets in Abilene along Buckeye Avenue and Northwest Third Street.
Christmas Tree Lane tradition continues in Abilene
Testing the Amazing Rake for Does It Work Wednesday
Does It Work? Amazing Rake
Wichita native Stevie Mack is performing with the Radio City Rockettes in the Macy's...
Wichita dancer to perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade