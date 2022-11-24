Wichita dancer to perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Among the floats and performances, you’ll find a Wichita native.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Millions of people are expected to line the streets of New York City Thursday for the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Millions more across the U.S. will watch the celebration on T.V. Among the floats and performances, you’ll find a Wichita native.

Stevie Mack is a dancer with the famous “Radio City Rockettes,” a New York City dance company best known for its annual Christmas show. Mack grew up with dreams of one day becoming a Rockette. She offered advice for others wanting to pursue their dreams.

“It sounds cliché, but never give up and trust the timing,” Mack said. “For seven years, I auditioned and kept wanting this job, and then finally when the time was right, I got the ‘yes.’ And it was the most rewarding ‘yes’ I could have ever asked for.”

This is Mack’s second season with the Rockettes and her first time performing in the Thanksgiving Day parade.

