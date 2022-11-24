Wichita man among 4 killed in plane crash outside Seattle

SNOHOMISH, Wash. (AP) - Medical examiners have released the names of the four people who died in a small plane crash Friday northeast of Seattle, including a man from Wichita

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner said Wednesday that the victims included three men from Washington state: 33-year-old Nathan Precup of Seattle; 49-year-old Nate Lachendro, of Gig Harbor, and 52-year-old Scott Brenneman of Roy. The medical examiner’s office also said 67-year-old David Newton of Wichita, Kansas, died in the crash.

All died of blunt-force injuries, according to the medical examiner’s office. Raisbeck Engineering of Seattle said previously that two were “highly experienced” test pilots, one was a flight-test director and one an instrumentation engineer.

