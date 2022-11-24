Wichita man among 4 killed in plane crash outside Seattle

generic
generic(KWCH 12)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SNOHOMISH, Wash. (AP) - Medical examiners have released the names of the four people who died in a small plane crash Friday northeast of Seattle, including a man from Wichita

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner said Wednesday that the victims included three men from Washington state: 33-year-old Nathan Precup of Seattle; 49-year-old Nate Lachendro, of Gig Harbor, and 52-year-old Scott Brenneman of Roy. The medical examiner’s office also said 67-year-old David Newton of Wichita, Kansas, died in the crash.

All died of blunt-force injuries, according to the medical examiner’s office. Raisbeck Engineering of Seattle said previously that two were “highly experienced” test pilots, one was a flight-test director and one an instrumentation engineer.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10 point deer in Wichita
10-point buck takes up residence at Wichita home
Billy Jack Daniels
Man arrested after bringing loaded gun to Derby elementary school
Oklahoma police say suspect in killings of 4 people at marijuana farm has been arrested in...
Oklahoma police: Suspect nabbed in killings of 4 at pot farm
Daniel Maifield, 13, died after he was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. He was one...
Boy, 13, dies days after being diagnosed with RSV
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6

Latest News

police lights
Human trafficking investigation follows Meade County traffic stop, children taken into protective custody
Great Bend Ignite
Great Bend hopes to 'ignite' ideas with new program
A view from downtown Great Bend
Entrepreneurial program launches with hopes for growth in Great Bend, Barton County
Bullet hole at Via Christi
Via Christi St. Francis nurses union tackling safety first