Convoy of Hope serves up community meal on Thanksgiving Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Convoy Of Hope Wichita held its annual Thanksgiving outreach on Thursday serving hundreds of meals at Bethel Life Center in south Wichita.

The organization said last year, Convoy of Hope served over 600, including 100 homeless. This year, the organization said it expected the numbers to be over 800, with around 200 volunteers.

Thanksgiving Outreach Director Cheri Lankford said it’s important for people to have a reason to get out of the house and to be able to be in that community family atmosphere again. She said it’s become even more important in recent years.

“I think Covid really helped us to realize the challenges that we face as a community when that’s taken away,” Lankford said.

Community members like Cody Bell said the event provides more than just a good meal.

“It’s a nice social gathering for everybody. It’s a program for the kids, the bowling, the good food, the community, it’s amazing and it’s a blessing,” said Bell.

He said this type of atmosphere is needed, especially around the holidays.

“It’s a godsend honestly,” said Bell. “Because people need unity, and people need somewhere safe, and somewhere to spend time with people.”

Lynae Rhoadarmer, a volunteer for the Thanksgiving outreach, is just as thankful.

“It’s so great to give back to the community. So great to give to people that maybe can’t sit down and have a family meal,” she said.

Just being able to give them an opportunity to sit in a community of people and enjoy a meal together on a day that can be kind of hard on people is great.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com