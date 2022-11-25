KBI investigating Thanksgiving homicide in Marysville

MARSHALL CO., (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide that occurred early Thursday morning in Marysville.

Officials said at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 24, a 911 call was placed to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office from a man at 1070 Granite Rd., in Marysville who requested medical assistance for his wife. When deputies arrived to the home, they found 57-year-old Jennifer Brown deceased from apparent gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her husband, Gerald Brown, 66, of Marysville, was arrested for first-degree murder on Thursday. He was booked into the Marshall County Jail and law enforcement officials say formal charges are pending.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said it requested KBI assistance on Thursday morning. KBI agents, along with the Crime Scene Response Team, responded to the scene shortly before 3:30 a.m.

The investigation is still ongoing and 13 NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.

