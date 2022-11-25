KBI investigating Thanksgiving homicide in Marysville

(Facebook)
By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 7:24 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL CO., (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide that occurred early Thursday morning in Marysville.

Officials said at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 24, a 911 call was placed to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office from a man at 1070 Granite Rd., in Marysville who requested medical assistance for his wife. When deputies arrived to the home, they found 57-year-old Jennifer Brown deceased from apparent gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her husband, Gerald Brown, 66, of Marysville, was arrested for first-degree murder on Thursday. He was booked into the Marshall County Jail and law enforcement officials say formal charges are pending.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said it requested KBI assistance on Thursday morning. KBI agents, along with the Crime Scene Response Team, responded to the scene shortly before 3:30 a.m.

The investigation is still ongoing and 13 NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic
Wichita man among 4 killed in plane crash outside Seattle
Ascension Via Christi St. Francis hospital
Newly unionized nurses in Wichita take action to address safety after shot fired inside hospital
Wichita native Stevie Mack is performing with the Radio City Rockettes in the Macy's...
Wichita dancer to perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
police lights
Human trafficking investigation follows Meade County traffic stop, children taken into protective custody
There were no serious injuries in a Nov. 23 crash on I-135 in which a van's driver lost control...
Caught on camera: Van overturns on I-135, no one seriously hurt

Latest News

KWCH Car Crash generic
3 killed in Marion County crash
Kansas flag
Kansas court order allows for telemedicine abortion care
Timmy Hovestadt, 11, spend 36 days in the hospital after a sprained ankle led to an unexplained...
Family finds extra reasons to give thanks after son’s sprained ankle leads to 36-day hospital stay
It’s about more than the 80 miles of multicolored lights outlining the Spanish-style...
Plaza Lights shine bright for 93rd year