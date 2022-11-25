Rain headed to Kansas Saturday evening

Best chances will be central and east
Saturday Future Track
Saturday Future Track(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A large storm system coming in from Texas will bring rain to Kansas Saturday afternoon and into the night. We shouldn’t have to worry about snow or icy roads in the area if you have post-Thanksgiving travel plans for Saturday.

Clouds will start moving in early Saturday with lows in the 20s and 30s. The warmest weather Saturday will be in northwest Kansas where highs will be near 60. Farther east, as the rain chances ramp up later in the afternoon, highs will be in the 40s and 50s. Light winds will be common nearly statewide.

Rain should continue into Saturday night before tapering off late (from west to east). The wind will increase out of the north, and likely be gusty for early Sunday.

Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s early Sunday, and then warm only into the 40s to finish off the weekend. More clouds will be passing through the area, but dry weather is expected for the second half of the weekend. Rainfall amounts (for south central and eastern Kansas) will be near .50″

Look for another front to come through Kansas next Tuesday. It will bring a chance for light snow to part of the region, but is not likely to be a big winter storm.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: Turning cloudy with rain likely late in the afternoon. Wind: SE/NE 5-10. High: 49.

Tomorrow Night: Rain. Wind: N/NW 10-25; gusty. Low: 34.

Sun: High: 49 Becoming partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 56 Low: 28 Mostly sunny; breezy in the afternoon.

Tue: High: 54 Low: 42 Turning mostly cloudy and breezy.

Wed: High: 39 Low: 24 Sunny.

Thu: High: 46 Low: 20 Mostly sunny; windy.

Fri: High: 59 Low: 30 Mostly sunny.

