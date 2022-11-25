Temps trend higher today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a clear and colder but otherwise quiet start to our Friday. Wake-up temperatures in the 20s will climb into the near normal lower to middle 50s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

A strong storm system will move across Kansas on Saturday. While the heavier rain should stay to our southeast, we are expecting a wet start to the weekend. The better chance of rain will arrive during the afternoon and evening before coming to an end Saturday night. Most of south-central Kansas will pick up between .25″ and .75″ of rainfall with lighter amounts north and west.

Warmer weather returns on Sunday and Monday as highs climb back into 50s thanks to mainly sunny skies and stronger winds from the south.

An Arctic cold front is expected to sweep across Kansas on Tuesday. Some snow showers are possible late Tuesday into the night, but the bigger story will be much colder temperatures on Wednesday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming mostly sunny. Wind: N/E 5-15. High: 54.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 35.

Tomorrow: Cloudy; rain likely in the afternoon. Wind: E/NE 5-15. High: 49.

Sun: Low: 37. High: 51. Decreasing clouds.

Mon: Low: 30. High: 58. Mostly sunny, becoming breezy.

Tue: Low: 42. High: 54. Partly cloudy, windy; snow showers into the night.

Wed: Low: 24. Low: 39. Becoming mostly sunny and colder.

Thu: Low: 25. High: 49. Mostly sunny.

