3 killed in Marion County crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people died from their injuries in a Friday afternoon crash in Marion County. The two-vehicle crash happened a little before 1:30 p.m. at the U-56 and K-256 junction.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash involved a minivan and a passenger car, a 2003 Dodge Caravan and a 2016 Ford Taurus. The KHP reported the Dodge Caravan was traveling north on K-256 and the Ford Taurus was traveling west on U-56 when the minivan pulled out in front of the car.

The car hit the minivan on the passenger side and both vehicles came to rest in the north ditch, the KHP reported.

The Dodge Caravan’s driver, 52-year-old Charlotte Sue Cole, of Moundridge, and a 19-year-old passenger in the minivan died, as did a passenger in the Ford Taurus identified as 85-year-old Wanda L. Richmond, of Marion. The car’s driver, a 36-year-old woman from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, suffered a non-life-threatening injury. A second passenger, a 58-year-old woman from Salina, was seriously injured, the KHP reported.

