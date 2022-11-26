Chilly, rainy Saturday afternoon

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Get ready for a soggy afternoon across Central and Eastern Kansas.

This weather system will be fast moving and not cold enough for snow- just a chilly rain through the afternoon and into the overnight hours. Rainfall amounts will generally range fro 0.10-0.75″ with locally heavier amounts, especially east of the Flint Hills. The rain should begin in south-central Kansas after the Noon hour and heaviest between 5pm and 10pm, before diminishing after midnight.

Cloudy and chilly on Sunday with gusty northerly winds behind the weather system on Saturday. Western Kansas will see clearing skies through the afternoon, while central and eastern Kansas may see a few peeks of sun by late afternoon. Highs on Sunday will be in the 40s to near 50 across Kansas. It will be breezy too with gusty north winds through midday, diminishing late in the afternoon.

Mild and sunny on Monday with another strong cold front moving in Tuesday. Expect temperatures to drop from the mid 50s midday Tuesday into the 30s by afternoon across south-central Kansas. Dry and chilly Wednesday and Thursday with a return to the 50s by the end of the week and next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Cloudy with rain likely through the afternoon. Wind: SE/NE 5-15; gusty. High: 47.

Tonight: Rain through midnight then cloudy. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. Low: 36.

Tomorrow: Cloudy to mostly cloudy, breezy. Wind: NW 15-20. High: 49.

Tomorrow Night: Clearing. Wind: W/S LIGHT. Low: 28.

Mon: High: 56 Mostly sunny; breezy in the afternoon.

Tue: High: 54 Low: 42 Turning mostly cloudy and windy.

Wed: High: 39 Low: 22 Sunny.

Thu: High: 46 Low: 20 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Fri: High: 55 Low: 30 Partly cloudy and breezy.

Sat: High: 53 Low: 34 Partly cloudy.

