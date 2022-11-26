Maize’s Caleb Grill, Iowa State topple No. 1 North Carolina

Iowa State guard Caleb Grill (2) and guard Jaren Holmes celebrate after defeating North...
Iowa State guard Caleb Grill (2) and guard Jaren Holmes celebrate after defeating North Carolina 70-65 in an NCAA college basketball game in the Phil Knight Invitational tournament in Portland, Ore., Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)(Craig Mitchelldyer | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - - Maize High School graduate Caleb Grill hit seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 31 points and Iowa State rallied in the final five minutes to stun No. 1 North Carolina 70-65 on Friday in the semifinals of the Phil Knight Invitational. Iowa State (5-0) picked up just its third win over a team ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25.

The Cyclones are 3-22 against No. 1 teams, with the other wins coming against Kansas in 1957 and Oklahoma in 2016. The Cyclones can now add North Carolina (5-1) to the list. Jaren Holmes added 22 points and the Cyclones. RJ Davis led North Carolina with 15 points, Armando Bacot added 14 and Caleb Love scored 12.

Grill, a 6′3 senior guard, started his college career at Iowa State in 2019. He transferred to UNLV for the 2020-2021 season before returning to the Cyclones last year. Through four games of the 2022-2023 season, he’s averaging 12 points per game in about 31 minutes of action.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

