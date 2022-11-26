Maize’s Caleb Grill, Iowa State topple No. 1 North Carolina

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - - Maize High School graduate Caleb Grill hit seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 31 points and Iowa State rallied in the final five minutes to stun No. 1 North Carolina 70-65 on Friday in the semifinals of the Phil Knight Invitational. Iowa State (5-0) picked up just its third win over a team ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25.

The Cyclones are 3-22 against No. 1 teams, with the other wins coming against Kansas in 1957 and Oklahoma in 2016. The Cyclones can now add North Carolina (5-1) to the list. Jaren Holmes added 22 points and the Cyclones. RJ Davis led North Carolina with 15 points, Armando Bacot added 14 and Caleb Love scored 12.

Grill, a 6′3 senior guard, started his college career at Iowa State in 2019. He transferred to UNLV for the 2020-2021 season before returning to the Cyclones last year. Through four games of the 2022-2023 season, he’s averaging 12 points per game in about 31 minutes of action.

