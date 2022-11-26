No. 22 Tennessee beats No. 3 Kansas 64-50 for Atlantis title

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 9:30 PM CST
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) - Santiago Vescovi scored 20 points while No. 22 Tennessee locked down on third-ranked Kansas to beat the reigning national champions 64-50 in the championship game at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Vescovi hit five 3-pointers to drive the offense for the Volunteers and was named the tournament’s most valuable player. Tennessee won all three tournament games despite not having leading scorer Josiah-Jordan James due to knee soreness.

Jalen Wilson and Joseph Yesefu each scored 14 points for Kansas, which shot 32.1%. The loss ended Kansas’ 17-game winning streak dating to last year’s run to the NCAA title.

